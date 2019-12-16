Dobra Berbas partners with Rapak on Bag-In-Box mulled wine

The company says it has seen continuous growth and strong sales with the product and wanted to launch ‘something new to the market’.

DS Smith Plastics

Dobra Berba approached Rapak, part of DS Smith Plastics, to collaborate on developing the environmentally friendly packaging that extends the shelf life of mulled wine.

To meet customer needs, Rapak proposed a 3L and 10L flexible wine bag to be used in the Bag-in-Box packaging and mulled wine heaters.

Boyan Yovev, sales manager, Rapak, said the product meets a growing industry need for practical and sustainable alternatives to glass bottles, ensuring reduction of product waste and extending the product shelf life after its opening.

Dobra Barba’s product was first presented at Winter Advent in Zagreb, where it was recognized due to its eye-catching design.

Shortly after the product launch, the 3L Bag-in-Box mulled wine received the Red Dot Design Award for its innovative and smart concept.

“During the last two Christmas seasons, the product´s popularity has grown significantly across Croatia. The customer has recorded a 100% increase in sales on annual basis since the product was first introduced,” ​added Yovev.

Mulled wine

Through the years of product development, Dobra Berba´s mulled Christmas wine has become the part and parcel of winter events in all Croatian cities, including Zagreb´s Winter Advent that has been voted the best Christmas Market in Europe for the last three years.

The mulled wine in Bag-in-Box format is not limited only to Christmas markets – the 3L and 10L BIB formats are now also available for all lovers of mulled wine.