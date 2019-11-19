Viv&Oak to replace alcohol in rosé with THC and CBD

The cannabis-infused beverage company, based in California, uses a “nano-encapsulation” process to remove 99.5% of the alcohol from the wine and which speeds up the effect of cannabis.

High & low dosage

Alana Burstein, founder, Viv&Oak, said the beverages feature a blend of California grapes that have been de-alcoholized and infused with CBD and THC, keeping the flavors and aromas of wine with a fraction of the calories and sugar, making it a healthier alternative to alcohol.

“The demand for cannabis beverages is continuing to grow. We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of the industry with a product that not only tastes great but makes people feel great too​,” she said.

The Sparkling Rosé has been designed to give people the option to choose which strength is right for them, with high and low dosage bottles, with plans to release a red version in the coming months.

High dose bottles contain 50mg of THC per bottle with a suggested serving of 10mg of THC.

The low dose bottles contain 25mg of both THC and CBD with a suggested serving of 5mg of each THC and CBD, appealing to those newer to the cannabis experience. Each bottle costs $38 for 750ml.

Burstein added Viv&Oak's customers may start to feel the effects of the beverage within 10 minutes and for up to an hour after.

Healthy alternative

The entrepreneur set up her company this year, who after being a wine drinker for many years wanted to end her relationship with alcohol but have an alternative to non-alcoholic wines which were too sugary.

Following the legalization of cannabis in certain states of California she decided to move in this direction to break the stigma around cannabis and encourage fellow health-conscious consumers to toast to something really worth celebrating.

Viv&Oak will be available in December in select dispensaries throughout California, direct to the consumer via Big Moon Sky and will be distributed statewide by Pacific Expeditors.