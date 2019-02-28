O-I to strengthen its Champagne business with plant upgrade

Work is expected to be completed by mid-2019 and O-I plans to produce bottles in three colors from 0.2l to Magnum-size.

Premium sector

The upgrade includes; high-tech equipment, renovation, a furnace and industrial equipment on the attached production lines.

Francois Pierrot, country group executive, O-I Southwest Europe said it will be able to serve its customers in the premium segment even better with improved flexibility at the plant and within O-I’s overall manufacturing network in France.

The investment is expected to create nearly 30 jobs in areas such as production, supply and procurement, and maintenance. This move will increase the existing workforce of more than 200 at the plant.

“This €50m project is a major long-term commitment to the Reims area​,” said Dallah Mekki, plant manager, O-I Reims.

“It represents one of the biggest investments in the region during the last few years, further bolstering O-I’s reputation as a strong player in the region and making the plant an even more attractive employer.​

Logistics advantages

“The investment will increase the flexibility and logistics advantages we offer to our Champagne customers.”​

The Reims facility currently serves more than 1,000 customers in France, including premium wine customers in Burgundy, Alsace, and the Loire Valley.